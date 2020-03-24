Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,673 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 1,218,427 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of J C Penney worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,410 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 62,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J C Penney stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,692,810. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. J C Penney Company Inc has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

