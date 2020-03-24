Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 109,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

HRB traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 337,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

