Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 280,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Pacific Biosciences of California at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 4,718,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,814 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,737,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,241,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 259,950 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,420,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32,667.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,888,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. 122,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,696. The company has a market capitalization of $431.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.50.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $55,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $2,361,717.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,099 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

