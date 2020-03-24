Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $10.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.31. 3,108,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036,538. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.53. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $111.71 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

