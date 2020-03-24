Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Criteo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,688. The firm has a market cap of $470.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. Criteo SA has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRTO. Societe Generale lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

