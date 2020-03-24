Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $24.85 on Tuesday, reaching $161.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,761,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,968. The company has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

