Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,082 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,820,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after buying an additional 152,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 955,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,673. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

