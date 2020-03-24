Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,227 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,230,000 after purchasing an additional 64,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $9.83 on Tuesday, hitting $180.55. 810,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,742. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.48. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.