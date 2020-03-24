Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 13,927 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 318.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 59,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Shares of TMUS traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.65. 5,910,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

