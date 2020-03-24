Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 35,810 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 410.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,247. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

