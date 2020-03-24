Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 37,000 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 432,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,661. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

