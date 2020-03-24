Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,061 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $9.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.34. 7,369,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,900. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.