Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,100 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 244,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $13.71 on Tuesday, hitting $157.51. The stock had a trading volume of 595,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.06 and a beta of 0.75. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $80.43 and a 1 year high of $219.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

