Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Navient by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. 3,787,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

