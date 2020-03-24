Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 399.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLG traded up $5.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 140,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.40. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

