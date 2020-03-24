Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 205,923 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 871.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 421,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.