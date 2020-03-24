Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 162,587 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,800,000 after purchasing an additional 209,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,889,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after acquiring an additional 892,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,735,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after acquiring an additional 163,984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,050 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,484,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,382,000 after acquiring an additional 316,505 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,243,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

