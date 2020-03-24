Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,276 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,620,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,175,000 after purchasing an additional 478,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,563,000 after purchasing an additional 375,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. 21,571,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,783,484. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.