Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 118,484 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,484 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. 25,871,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,366,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

