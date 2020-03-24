Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 141,958 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,958 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. 11,740,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,854,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

