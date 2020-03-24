Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 18,186 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,186 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after acquiring an additional 511,512 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 442,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 422,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after acquiring an additional 301,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.33. 227,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

