Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.36.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $7.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.21. 3,277,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,665. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average is $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

