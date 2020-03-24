Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 28,400 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

ASND stock traded up $10.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.81. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $145.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

