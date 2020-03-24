Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,591 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. 3,273,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $64,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

