Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 80,200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,221,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,446,000 after buying an additional 104,192 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $4,432,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,022,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,959,000 after buying an additional 294,615 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE:EMR traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,121,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

