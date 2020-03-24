Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 8,283 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,550 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,829,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,037. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,314 shares of company stock worth $10,810,696. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

