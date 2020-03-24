Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after purchasing an additional 643,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,257,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 254,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,194 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 77,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 258,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

JBLU stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,936,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,814,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

