Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,039 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avnet by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

NYSE AVT traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 931,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Avnet’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

