Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,590 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $35,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,681. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.