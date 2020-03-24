Scotiabank Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$13.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIX stock traded up C$1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$25.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.90. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$534.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 41,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.40, for a total transaction of C$964,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,004,782.82. Also, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,683,990. Insiders have sold 171,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,661 in the last ninety days.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.