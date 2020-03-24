Scotiabank Trims AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Target Price to C$4.25

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of TSE:AGF.B traded down C$0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.57. 172,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$2.54 and a 12-month high of C$7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.08.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.