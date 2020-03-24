Scotiabank Trims Finning International (TSE:FTT) Target Price to C$21.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.78.

FTT stock traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.18. 419,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$10.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other Finning International news, Director Vicki Avril acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$213,828.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$320,742.18. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.40 per share, with a total value of C$42,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$638,597.40.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

