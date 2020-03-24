Scotiabank Trims NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Target Price to C$24.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

NFI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NFI traded down C$1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.84. 1,305,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,935. NFI Group has a one year low of C$9.86 and a one year high of C$39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

