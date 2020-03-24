Scott T. Fleming Purchases 7,500 Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Stock

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $115,875.00.

NYSE FPF traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. 42,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,021. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 92,026 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 533,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47,620 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

