Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Stake Raised by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,102 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Seacor worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Seacor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Seacor by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Seacor in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seacor in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacor in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CKH opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $465.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.76. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.41 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.35%. Research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant acquired 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $145,235.79. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 530,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,685.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

