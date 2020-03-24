SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Charles Fabrikant Buys 15,000 Shares

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Charles Fabrikant acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00.

Charles Fabrikant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Charles Fabrikant purchased 5,422 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $24,561.66.

NYSE:SMHI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 41.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

