Seascape Capital Management Acquires Shares of 11,398 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.61.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $16.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,578,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,130,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $981.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

