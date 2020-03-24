SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 164.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3,518.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,628 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,444,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SEI Investments by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 408,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 202,658 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,623,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,277,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC traded up $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

