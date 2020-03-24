Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.51% from the company’s current price.

SEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Select Medical by 426.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.