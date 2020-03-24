Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) vs. LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) and LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of LYNAS CORP LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and LYNAS CORP LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -168.07% -35.00% -27.28% LYNAS CORP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Select Sands and LYNAS CORP LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $20.07 million 0.05 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A LYNAS CORP LTD/S $260.01 million 1.93 $57.24 million N/A N/A

LYNAS CORP LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Select Sands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Select Sands and LYNAS CORP LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A LYNAS CORP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Select Sands has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LYNAS CORP LTD/S beats Select Sands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About LYNAS CORP LTD/S

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. It also owns, develops, and operates Lynas advanced materials plant located in Kuantan, Malaysia; and Mount Weld concentration plant located in Western Australia. In addition, the company offers corporate services. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

