Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, ABCC and IDEX. Selfkey has a market cap of $2.78 million and $805,174.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.85 or 0.04058114 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00065315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037702 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011148 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, RightBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, ABCC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

