Semafo (TSE:SMF) Downgraded to Tender at TD Securities

Semafo (TSE:SMF) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.85 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.50. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Semafo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Semafo from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semafo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.23.

Get Semafo alerts:

SMF traded up C$0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.16. 4,525,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.24. Semafo has a fifty-two week low of C$1.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.75. The stock has a market cap of $665.59 million and a P/E ratio of 21.07.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$134.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semafo will post 0.2509294 earnings per share for the current year.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.