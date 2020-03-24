Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.06. Sempra Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.50-8.10 EPS.

Shares of SRE traded up $10.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,023. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.73.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.