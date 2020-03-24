Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 474.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.73.

SRE traded up $10.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.04. 238,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.88. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

