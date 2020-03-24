Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.98 Million

Brokerages predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce sales of $128.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.10 million. Semtech reported sales of $131.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $557.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.95 million to $583.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $641.37 million, with estimates ranging from $598.58 million to $672.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In related news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,691 shares of company stock worth $2,213,401. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,543,000 after buying an additional 374,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 102,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $47,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,641,000 after buying an additional 98,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $56.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

