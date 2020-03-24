Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Stake Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 211.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 156,266 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sensata Technologies worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

