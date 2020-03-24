Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $452,927.84 and $6,559.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.01029517 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00173949 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007509 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00086312 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

