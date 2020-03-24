Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0008 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $158,460.95 and $408.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

