Sentinel Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $20,191.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000122 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 81.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

