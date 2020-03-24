Sentivate Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $75,928.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.39 or 0.03987650 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00065313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037720 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011220 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,328,133,661 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.